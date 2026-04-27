Single-family home in Frankfort sells for $845,000

A single-family house located at 20643 Michigan Island Court in Frankfort has a new owner since April 13.

The home was sold for $845,000. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

Other homes in Frankfort have recently been sold nearby:

· In January 2025, a 2,840-square-foot single-family home at 20685 Grand Haven Drive sold for $734,000, a price per square foot of $258. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 9234 Cloister Court, in May 2025, a 2,891-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $534,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 4,306-square-foot single-family residence at 8964 Port Washington Drive, sold in January, for $805,000, a price per square foot of $187. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.