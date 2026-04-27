Shorewood: Single-family home sells for $565,000

A single-family house has changed hands.

The house at 25528 Prairiewood Lane in Shorewood was sold on April 13. The purchase price was $565,000. The property’s lot measures 12,000 square feet.

These nearby homes in Shorewood have also recently been sold:

· A 3,912-square-foot single-family home at 21340 Somerset Street, sold in November 2025, for $760,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 21328 Westminster Lane, in December 2025, a 2,510-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $570,000, a price per square foot of $227.

· In July 2025, a 3,239-square-foot single-family home at 25538 Prairiewood Lane sold for $635,000, a price per square foot of $196. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.