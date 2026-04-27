Sale closed in Sycamore: $205,000 for a single-family home

The single-family home located at 611 Carlson Street in Sycamore was sold on April 13. The purchase price was $205,000.

The home was built in 1940. This single-story house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.8 acres.

These nearby homes in Sycamore have also recently been sold:

· At 822 DeKalb Avenue, Suite 111, in March, a 1,156-square-foot single-family house was sold for $225,000, a price per square foot of $195. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In April, a single-family residence at 655 Hill Street sold for $268,000. The home has one bedroom and one bathroom.

· A single-family house at 835 Albert Avenue, sold in April, for $255,000. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.