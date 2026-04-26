What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Kankakee County, reported in the week of April 13?

A single-family home in Bourbonnais that sold for $490,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kankakee County in the past week.

In total, 23 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county during the past week, with an average price of $195,761, or $NaN per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $490,000, single-family home at 1194 Cotes de Bourg

The sale of the single-family residence at 1194 Cotes de Bourg in Bourbonnais has been finalized. The price was $490,000. The transaction was completed on April 1.

2. $400,000, single-family home at 1347 Rainbow Circle

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1347 Rainbow Circle in Manteno. The price was $400,000. The deal was closed on March 31.

3. $395,000, single-family home at 410 West Cook Street

The single-family residence at 410 West Cook Street in Manteno has new owners. The price was $395,000. The deal was finalized on April 1.

4. $355,000, single-family home at 258 Doe Run

The single-family residence at 258 Doe Run in Momence has been sold. The total purchase price was $355,000. The deal was closed on April 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $350,000, residential home at 830 West River Street

The residential property at 830 West River Street in Bourbonnais has been sold. The total purchase price was $350,000. The transaction was completed on April 3.

6. $270,500, single-family home at 10944 East Le Claire Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 10944 East Le Claire Street in Grant Park. The price was $270,500. The deal was finalized on March 30.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $220,000, residential home at 880 South Foley Avenue

The residential property at 880 South Foley Avenue in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $220,000. The deal was finalized on April 1.

8. $210,000, residential home at 635 South Alma Avenue

The sale of the residential property at 635 South Alma Avenue in Kankakee has been finalized. The price was $210,000. The transaction was completed on March 30.

9. $208,000, single-family home at 322 North Franklin Street

The single-family residence at 322 North Franklin Street in Momence has been sold. The total purchase price was $208,000. The deal was closed on March 31.

10. $206,000, residential home at 386 Park Street

The residential property at 386 Park Street in Manteno has new owners. The price was $206,000. The deal was closed on March 30.