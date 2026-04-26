Single-family home sells for $1.11 million in Naperville

A 3,553-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1999, has changed hands.

The house at 2503 Skylane Drive in Naperville was sold on April 8 for $1.11 million, or $311 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property’s lot measures 12,687 square feet.

Other homes in Naperville that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 2543 Dewes Lane, in January, a 3,101-square-foot single-family house was sold for $820,000, a price per square foot of $264. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A single-family home at 2552 Dewes Lane, sold in April, for $1.08 million, a price per square foot of $308. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 2,965-square-foot single-family residence at 2515 Dewes Lane sold for $770,000, a price per square foot of $260.