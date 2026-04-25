What were the best deals for residential properties in McHenry County the week of April 13?

A residential home in Crystal Lake that sold for $272,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in McHenry County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in McHenry County over the last week was $349,593. The average price per square foot ended up at $303. A total of 71 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,936 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $150,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $272,000, residential home at 9521 Georgetown Lane

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 9521 Georgetown Lane in Crystal Lake. The price was $272,000. The house was built in 1998 and the living area totals 1,648 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $165. The deal was closed on April 1.

2. $275,000, residential home at 8426 Stillwater Road

The residential property at 8426 Stillwater Road in Wonder Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $275,000. The deal was finalized on March 30.

3. $275,000, residential home at 1388 Gardina Vista

The sale of the residential property at 1388 Gardina Vista in Crystal Lake has been finalized. The price was $275,000. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 1,095 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $251. The house features three bedrooms. The transaction was completed on March 31.

4. $280,000, residential home at 715 Legend Lane

The residential property at 715 Legend Lane in McHenry has new owners. The price was $280,000. The home was built in 2004 and has a living area of 1,534 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $183. The deal was finalized on March 31.

5. $285,000, residential home at 440 West James Way

A 1,203-square-foot residential property at 440 West James Way in Cary has been sold. The total purchase price was $285,000, $237 per square foot. The house was built in 1956. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on April 2.

6. $295,000, residential home at 542 Silver Aspen Circle

The residential property at 542 Silver Aspen Circle in Crystal Lake has new owners. The price was $295,000. The home was built in 1992 and has a living area of 1,735 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $170. The house features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 1.

7. $295,000, residential home at 347 Milano Drive

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 347 Milano Drive in Cary. The price was $295,000. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 2,310 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $128. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 31.

8. $295,000, residential home at 1029 Draper Road

The residential property at 1029 Draper Road in McHenry has been sold. The total purchase price was $295,000. The deal was closed on April 1.

9. $300,000, residential home at 794 Pointe Drive

A 1,490-square-foot residential property at 794 Pointe Drive in Crystal Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $300,000, $201 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The house has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 30.

10. $300,000, residential home at 3308 3rd Avenue

The sale of the residential property at 3308 3rd Avenue in McHenry has been finalized. The price was $300,000. The home was built in 1924 and has a living area of 1,241 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $242. The deal was closed on April 1.