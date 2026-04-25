These residential properties were the best deals for La Salle County's in the week of April 13

A single-family home in Streator that sold for $90,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in La Salle County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in La Salle County over the last week was $158,271, or $50 per square foot. A total of 25 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,196 square feet, two bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $20,000 and $200,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $90,000, single-family home at 619 West Bluff Street

The single-family residence at 619 West Bluff Street in Streator has new owners. The price was $90,000. The transaction was completed on April 2.

2. $95,000, single-family home at 1038 Wright Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 1038 Wright Street in La Salle has been finalized. The price was $95,000. The home was built in 1893 and has a living area of 1,005 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $95. The deal was finalized on March 30.

3. $125,000, single-family home at 987 Union Street

A 718-square-foot single-family residence at 987 Union Street in Marseilles has been sold. The total purchase price was $125,000, $174 per square foot. The home was built in 1880. The deal was closed on March 31.

4. $135,000, single-family home at 401 South 5th Avenue

A 1,132-square-foot single-family residence at 401 South 5th Avenue in Streator has been sold. The total purchase price was $135,000, $119 per square foot. The house was built in 1910. The deal was finalized on March 31.

5. $140,000, single-family home at 1203 Riverside Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1203 Riverside Avenue in Streator. The price was $140,000. The house was built in 1948 and the living area totals 800 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $175. The deal was closed on April 2.

6. $153,000, single-family home at 603 14th Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 603 14th Street in Peru has been finalized. The price was $153,000. The house was built in 1922 and has a living area of 984 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $155. The transaction was completed on April 2.

7. $153,500, single-family home at 1214 University Avenue

A 792-square-foot single-family residence at 1214 University Avenue in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $153,500, $194 per square foot. The home was built in 1940. The deal was finalized on April 2.

8. $160,000, single-family home at 689 East Bluff Street

A 1,036-square-foot single-family residence at 689 East Bluff Street in Marseilles has been sold. The total purchase price was $160,000, $154 per square foot. The home was built in 1880. The transaction was completed on April 2.

9. $160,000, single-family home at 2711 Rock Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2711 Rock Street in Peru. The price was $160,000. The house was built in 1966 and the living area totals 1,728 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $93. The deal was closed on April 2.

10. $187,000, single-family home at 721 Adams Street

The single-family residence at 721 Adams Street in Ottawa has new owners. The price was $187,000. The house was built in 1940 and has a living area of 988 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $189. The deal was finalized on March 30.