Kane County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of April 13

A residential home in Batavia that sold for $375,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Kane County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kane County in the past week was $422,789. The average price per square foot was $256. A total of 104 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,897 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $375,000, residential home at 337 Republic Road

The sale of the residential property at 337 Republic Road in Batavia has been finalized. The price was $375,000. The house was built in 1957 and has a living area of 1,451 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $258. The home has three bedrooms. The deal was finalized on April 8.

2. $375,000, four-bedroom home at 1123 Prairie Street

A 2,072-square-foot single-family home at 1123 Prairie Street in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $375,000, $181 per square foot. The house was built in 1917. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 9.

3. $375,000, single-family home at 2047 Swan Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2047 Swan Lane in Batavia. The price was $375,000. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 1,850 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $203. The house has three bedrooms. The deal was closed on April 9.

4. $380,000, single-family home at 318 Dee Road

The single-family house at 318 Dee Road in North Aurora has new owners. The price was $380,000. The house was built in 1971 and has a living area of 1,436 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $265. The deal was closed on April 8.

5. $389,000, single-family home at 1017 Atterberg Road

The single-family residence at 1017 Atterberg Road in South Elgin has been sold. The total purchase price was $389,000. The transaction was completed on April 6.

6. $390,000, residential home at 1849 Larkin Avenue

The sale of the residential property at 1849 Larkin Avenue in Elgin has been finalized. The price was $390,000. The house was built in 1961 and has a living area of 1,344 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $290. The home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 6.

7. $390,000, two-bedroom home at 369 Vincent Place

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 369 Vincent Place in Elgin. The price was $390,000. The house was built in 1953 and the living area totals 1,861 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $210. The house has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 7.

8. $390,000, residential home at 11N868 Tower Road

A 2,948-square-foot residential property at 11N868 Tower Road in Hampshire has been sold. The total purchase price was $390,000, $132 per square foot. The house was built in 1971. The home features one bedroom and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 7.

9. $399,000, single-family home at 593 Covered Bridge Drive

The single-family house at 593 Covered Bridge Drive in Elgin has new owners. The price was $399,000. The home was built in 1991 and has a living area of 1,500 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $266. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 8.

10. $400,000, residential home at 409 Algona Avenue

A 1,420-square-foot residential property at 409 Algona Avenue in Elgin has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $282 per square foot. The house was built in 1890. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 8.