DeKalb County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of April 13

A single-family home in Sycamore that sold for $133,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in DeKalb County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DeKalb County in the past week was $280,393. The average price per square foot was $263. A total of 14 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,097 square feet, two bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $50,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $133,000, three-bedroom house at 379 East Lincoln Street

The sale of the single-family home at 379 East Lincoln Street in Sycamore has been finalized. The price was $133,000. The home was built in 1947. The home features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on March 27.

2. $158,000, property at 305 Warren Street, Unit A

The property at 305 Warren Street, Unit A in Somonauk has new owners. The price was $158,000. The deal was finalized on March 26.

3. $165,000, single-family home at 637 West Main Street

The single-family house at 637 West Main Street in Genoa has been sold. The total purchase price was $165,000. The transaction was completed on March 27.

4. $179,500, residential home at 575 North Strack Street, Unit 302

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 575 North Strack Street, Unit 302 in Cortland. The price was $179,500. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 999 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $180. The house has one bedroom and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 27.

5. $205,000, residential home at 613 South 1st Street

The residential property at 613 South 1st Street in DeKalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $205,000. The home features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on March 30.

6. $264,000, residential home at 610 Anjali Court

The residential property at 610 Anjali Court in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $264,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 13.

7. $264,500, single-family home at 1071 Alexandria Drive

The single-family residence at 1071 Alexandria Drive in Sycamore has new owners. The price was $264,500. The home was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,140 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $232. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 30.

8. $280,000, single-family home at 910 Dawn Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 910 Dawn Court in DeKalb. The price was $280,000. The transaction was completed on March 27.

9. $282,000, single-family home at 844 South 7th Street

The sale of the single-family home at 844 South 7th Street in DeKalb has been finalized. The price was $282,000. The deal was closed on March 30.

10. $300,000, single-family home at 58 East Clover Avenue

The single-family house at 58 East Clover Avenue in Cortland has been sold. The total purchase price was $300,000. The home was built in 2003. The home has one bedroom and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 30.