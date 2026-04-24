What $300,000 or less gets you in DeKalb County, April 13-19

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in DeKalb County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $300,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $300,000

This single-family home, featuring one bedroom and three bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in March. Located at 58 East Clover Avenue, Cortland, the house, built in 2003, was sold for $300,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 6,970 square feet. The transaction was completed on March 30.

2. $282,000

Situated at 844 South 7th Street, DeKalb, this single-family residence was sold in March for a price of $282,000. The lot size is 12,000 square feet. The deal was closed on March 30.

3. $280,000

In March, a single-family house located at 910 Dawn Court, DeKalb, changed ownership. The property was sold for $280,000. The lot size encompasses 12,000 square feet. The deal was finalized on March 27.

4. $264,500

Priced at $264,500 (equivalent to $232 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 2003 and situated at 1071 Alexandria Drive, Sycamore, was sold in March. The home spans 1,140 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 3,019-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on March 30.

5. $264,000

At $264,000, the residential property located at 610 Anjali Court, Sycamore, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in February. The transaction was completed on Feb. 13.