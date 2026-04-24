Single-family home sells in Naperville for $830,000

A 3,216-square-foot single-family house, built in 2013, has changed hands.

The home at 5332 Cedar Drive in Naperville was sold on April 9 for $830,000, or $258 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property sits on an 11,429-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Naperville have also recently been purchased:

· A 4,189-square-foot single-family home at 4308 Pagoda Court, sold in April 2025, for $1.11 million, a price per square foot of $264. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 5124 Christa Drive, in September 2025, a 3,216-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $241.

· In January, a 3,410-square-foot single-family house at 4043 Juneberry Road sold for $975,000, a price per square foot of $286. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.