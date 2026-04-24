Residential home in Crystal Lake goes for $615,000

A 4,377-square-foot residential property, built in 2000, has changed hands.

The home at 1677 Driftwood Lane in Crystal Lake was sold on April 10 for $615,000, or $141 per square foot. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property’s lot measures 14,729 square feet.

These nearby homes have also recently been sold:

· A 1,328-square-foot residential property at 4025 Peartree Drive in Crystal Lake, sold in March, for $400,000, a price per square foot of $301.

· In April, a residential property at 1437 Willow Tree Drive in Crystal Lake sold for $465,000, a price per square foot of $208. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1765 Somerfield Lane in Crystal Lake, in April, a 2,058-square-foot residential property was sold for $412,000, a price per square foot of $200. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.