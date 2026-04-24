Naperville: Single-family home goes for $900,000

A single-family house, built in 2022, has changed hands.

The recently built home at 2344 Corn Lily Road in Naperville was sold on April 8. The purchase price was $900,000. This is a two-story house. The property occupies a lot of 9,858 square feet.

These nearby homes in Naperville have also recently been sold:

· At 2843 Lancelot Lane, in February, a 3,400-square-foot single-family home was sold for $903,000, a price per square foot of $266. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In March, a single-family residence at 2519 Accolade Avenue sold for $900,000.

· A single-family home at 2607 Accolade Avenue, sold in May 2025, for $756,000.