Tinley Park: Three-bedroom house sells for $415,000

The single-family house located at 7525 170th Street in Tinley Park was sold on April 6, for $415,000, or $376 per square foot.

The home, built in 1972, has an interior space of 1,104 square feet. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to a detached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 7,150 square feet.

Other homes in Tinley Park have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 1,095-square-foot single-family residence at 16765 Olcott Avenue, sold in July 2025, for $315,000, a price per square foot of $288. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 7412 Dorothy Lane, in January 2025, a 1,192-square-foot single-family home was sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $252. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In March 2025, a 2,048-square-foot single-family residence at 7530 170th Place sold for $474,000, a price per square foot of $231. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.