What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Kendall County, reported April 6 to 12?

A single-family home in Oswego that sold for $638,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kendall County in the past week.

During the past week, a total of 33 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $352,258, or $198 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $638,000, property at 509 Marty Lane, Unit 16

A sale has been finalized for the property at 509 Marty Lane, Unit 16 in Oswego. The price was $638,000. The house was built in 2018 and the living area totals 2,239 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $285. The property features three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 30.

2. $620,000, single-family home at 934 Vilman Road

The sale of the single-family home at 934 Vilman Road in Plano has been finalized. The price was $620,000. The home was built in 1988 and has a living area of 1,712 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $362. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 27.

3. $597,000, four-bedroom home at 930 Jessamine Drive

A 3,689-square-foot single-family house at 930 Jessamine Drive in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $597,000, $162 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. The house features four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 1.

4. $593,000, single-family home at 1187 Wheatland Court

The single-family residence at 1187 Wheatland Court in Yorkville has new owners. The price was $593,000. The home was built in 2003 and has a living area of 3,211 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $185. The home features four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 27.

5. $547,000, single-family home at 207 Long Beach Road

A 3,299-square-foot single-family home at 207 Long Beach Road in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $547,000, $166 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. The home features four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 1.

6. $542,000, four-bedroom house at 12811 Conifer Street

The single-family residence at 12811 Conifer Street in Plainfield has new owners. The price was $542,000. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 3,181 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $170. The home features four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 1.

7. $525,000, single-family home at 2643 McLellan Boulevard

A 3,146-square-foot single-family house at 2643 McLellan Boulevard in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $525,000, $167 per square foot. The home was built in 2018. The house features four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 30.

8. $400,000, two-bedroom home at 19 Brookside Lane

A 1,509-square-foot single-family house at 19 Brookside Lane in Bristol has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $265 per square foot. The house was built in 1960. The house features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on April 1.

9. $400,000, four-bedroom home at 2342 Winterthur Green

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2342 Winterthur Green in Yorkville. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 2017 and the living area totals 2,062 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $194. The home features four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 31.

10. $385,000, single-family home at 303 Fox Chase Drive N

The sale of the single-family residence at 303 Fox Chase Drive N in Oswego has been finalized. The price was $385,000. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 2,072 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $186. The home features three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 2.