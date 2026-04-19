Tinley Park: Three-bedroom house sells for $460,000

A 1,426-square-foot single-family house, built in 1989, has changed hands.

The home at 8530 Cherry Creek Avenue in Tinley Park was sold on April 7 for $460,000, or $323 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 7,200-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes have also recently changed hands:

· At 16840 Cherry Creek Avenue in Tinley Park, in April 2025, a 1,818-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $231. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,214-square-foot single-family home at 8700 West 168th Street in Tinley Park, sold in October 2025, for $361,000, a price per square foot of $297. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a 1,300-square-foot single-family home at 8437 167th Street in Tinley Park sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $327. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.