Single-family home sells for $295,000 in Morris

A 2,016-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1965, has changed hands.

The home at 1085 Fairview Avenue in Morris was sold on March 26 for $295,000, or $146 per square foot. The property’s lot measures 13,504 square feet.

These nearby homes in Morris have also recently changed hands:

· In January, a 1,269-square-foot single-family residence at 3670 School Drive sold for $319,500, a price per square foot of $252.

· A 1,440-square-foot single-family residence at 3610 Plaza Drive, sold in October 2025, for $325,000, a price per square foot of $226.

· At 3640 Dixon Drive, in October 2025, a 1,440-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $245,000, a price per square foot of $170.