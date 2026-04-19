Sale closed in Geneva: $650,000 for a single-family home

A single-family house has changed hands.

The house at 758 Riverbank Drive in Geneva was sold on April 2. The purchase price was $650,000.

These nearby homes in Geneva have also recently changed hands:

· In February 2025, a 2,199-square-foot single-family residence at 924 Fargo Boulevard sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $382. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,176-square-foot single-family home at 1012 Fargo Boulevard, sold in September 2025, for $390,000, a price per square foot of $332. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 915 Ray Street, in September 2025, a 2,197-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $725,000, a price per square foot of $330. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.