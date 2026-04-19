Sale closed in Dixon: $362,000 for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 507 Sangamon Lane in Dixon has a new owner since March 20.

The 1,800-square-foot house, built in 1990, was sold for $362,000, or $201 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Dixon that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In August 2025, a 1,312-square-foot single-family house at 405 Saint Francis Drive sold for $265,000, a price per square foot of $202.

· A 1,225-square-foot single-family home at 613 Mississippi Drive, sold in June 2025, for $239,000, a price per square foot of $195.

· At 302 Platte Drive, in May 2025, a 1,615-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $315,000, a price per square foot of $195.