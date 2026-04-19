How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Ogle County, reported in the week of April 6?

A rural residence in Stillman Valley that sold for $575,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Ogle County during the past week.

The county saw a total of 11 residential real estate sales over the past week, averaging $286,909. The average price per square foot was $170.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $575,000, rural residence at 6998 East Hales Corner Road

The sale of the rural residence at 6998 East Hales Corner Road in Stillman Valley has been finalized. The price was $575,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 2,446 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $235. The transaction was completed on March 23.

2. $470,000, single-family home at 7231 South Lost Nation Road

A 2,196-square-foot single-family home at 7231 South Lost Nation Road in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $470,000, $214 per square foot. The home was built in 2010. The deal was closed on March 20.

3. $435,000, single-family home at 6551 South Westwood Avenue

A 1,928-square-foot single-family house at 6551 South Westwood Avenue in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $435,000, $226 per square foot. The deal was finalized on March 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $370,000, single-family home at 8628 Byron Hills Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 8628 Byron Hills Drive in Byron. The price was $370,000. The house was built in 1978 and the living area totals 2,288 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $162. The deal was closed on March 23.

5. $362,000, single-family home at 507 Sangamon Lane

The single-family house at 507 Sangamon Lane in Dixon has new owners. The price was $362,000. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 1,800 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $201. The transaction was completed on March 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $255,000, single-family home at 1116 Carrie Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1116 Carrie Avenue in Rochelle. The price was $255,000. The house was built in 1973 and the living area totals 1,488 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $171. The deal was finalized on March 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $244,000, single-family home at 106 Windward Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 106 Windward Lane in Rochelle has been finalized. The price was $244,000. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 1,696 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $144. The deal was closed on March 25.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $210,000, single-family home at 8699 Yellowstone Drive

The single-family residence at 8699 Yellowstone Drive in Byron has new owners. The price was $210,000. The home was built in 1970 and has a living area of 1,100 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $191. The deal was finalized on March 23.

9. $155,000, property at 302 South Prairie Avenue, Unit A

The property at 302 South Prairie Avenue, Unit A in Polo has been sold. The total purchase price was $155,000. The transaction was completed on March 24.

10. $55,000, single-family home at 411 South Congress Avenue

The single-family house at 411 South Congress Avenue in Polo has been sold. The total purchase price was $55,000. The house was built in 1893. The deal was finalized on March 25.