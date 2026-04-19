How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in La Salle County, April 6 to 12?

A single-family home in Ottawa that sold for $570,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in La Salle County in the past week.

The county saw a total of 21 residential real estate sales over the past week, averaging $165,452. The average price per square foot was $126.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $570,000, single-family home at 40 Waterside Way

The sale of the single-family residence at 40 Waterside Way in Ottawa has been finalized. The price was $570,000. The house was built in 2021 and has a living area of 1,800 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $317. The transaction was completed on March 20.

2. $340,000, single-family home at 2345 East 275th Road

A 1,512-square-foot single-family residence at 2345 East 275th Road in Oglesby has been sold. The total purchase price was $340,000, $225 per square foot. The deal was finalized on March 20.

3. $280,000, single-family home at 2406 North 41st Road, Unit 900E

A 1,152-square-foot single-family residence at 2406 North 41st Road, Unit 900E in Sheridan has been sold. The total purchase price was $280,000, $243 per square foot. The home was built in 1973. The deal was closed on March 26.

4. $260,000, single-family home at 344 Cardinal Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 344 Cardinal Lane in Somonauk. The price was $260,000. The house was built in 1992 and the living area totals 1,258 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $207. The deal was finalized on March 25.

5. $250,000, residential home at 1001 4h Road

The residential property at 1001 4h Road in Ottawa has new owners. The price was $250,000. The house was built in 1986 and has a living area of 1,692 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $148. The transaction was completed on March 24.

6. $210,000, single-family home at 1526 East 18th Road

A 1,706-square-foot single-family residence at 1526 East 18th Road in Streator has been sold. The total purchase price was $210,000, $123 per square foot. The home was built in 1973. The deal was closed on March 26.

7. $200,000, single-family home at 2560 East 259th Road

The single-family residence at 2560 East 259th Road in Peru has new owners. The price was $200,000. The house was built in 1966 and has a living area of 2,044 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $98. The deal was finalized on March 25.

8. $195,000, single-family home at 460 River Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 460 River Street in Marseilles has been finalized. The price was $195,000. The house was built in 1966 and has a living area of 1,666 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $117. The deal was closed on March 20.

9. $157,500, single-family home at 218 West 10th Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 218 West 10th Street in Streator. The price was $157,500. The house was built in 1974 and the living area totals 960 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $164. The transaction was completed on March 24.

10. $150,000, single-family home at 1517 La Salle Street

A 684-square-foot single-family residence at 1517 La Salle Street in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $150,000, $219 per square foot. The home was built in 1911. The deal was finalized on March 27.