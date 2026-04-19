How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Kankakee County, reported April 6-12?

A single-family home in Manteno that sold for $440,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kankakee County in the past week.

In total, 44 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county during the past week, with an average price of $194,954, or $NaN per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6 even if the property sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $440,000, single-family home at 436 Hesburgh Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 436 Hesburgh Drive in Manteno. The price was $440,000. The transaction was completed on March 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $430,000, single-family home at 605 Chase Court

The sale of the single-family residence at 605 Chase Court in Bourbonnais has been finalized. The price was $430,000. The deal was closed on March 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $415,000, single-family home at 521 Highpoint Circle N

The single-family residence at 521 Highpoint Circle N in Bourbonnais has new owners. The price was $415,000. The deal was finalized on March 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $340,000, single-family home at 493 Prince Valiant Lane

The single-family residence at 493 Prince Valiant Lane in Bourbonnais has been sold. The total purchase price was $340,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 10.

5. $334,000, single-family home at 284 West Fifth Street

The single-family residence at 284 West Fifth Street in Manteno has been sold. The total purchase price was $334,000. The deal was finalized on March 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $330,000, single-family home at 1533 Stefanie Lane

The single-family residence at 1533 Stefanie Lane in Bourbonnais has new owners. The price was $330,000. The deal was closed on March 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $310,000, single-family home at 125 West Second Street

The single-family residence at 125 West Second Street in Manteno has been sold. The total purchase price was $310,000. The deal was finalized on March 23.

8. $275,000, single-family home at 4248 South Youth Camp Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 4248 South Youth Camp Road in Saint Anne has been finalized. The price was $275,000. The transaction was completed on March 13.

9. $275,000, single-family home at 817 Stonewall Drive

The single-family residence at 817 Stonewall Drive in Bourbonnais has been sold. The total purchase price was $275,000. The deal was closed on March 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $273,500, single-family home at 1008 Mallard Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1008 Mallard Drive in Bradley. The price was $273,500. The deal was finalized on March 26.