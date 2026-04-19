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How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Grundy County in the week of April 6?

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By United Robots

A single-family home in Morris that sold for $758,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Grundy County over the past week.

In the past week, a total of 10 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $341,900. The average price per square foot was $193.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $758,000, single-family home at 3205 West Southmor Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 3205 West Southmor Road in Morris has been finalized. The price was $758,000. The house was built in 1992 and has a living area of 2,169 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $349. The deal was finalized on March 26.

2. $500,000, residential home at 416420 West Jackson Street

A 2,376-square-foot residential property at 416420 West Jackson Street in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $500,000, $210 per square foot. The home was built in 1920. The home features 16 bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 24.

3. $425,000, single-family home at 802 Joanne Drive

A 2,493-square-foot single-family residence at 802 Joanne Drive in Minooka has been sold. The total purchase price was $425,000, $170 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. The transaction was completed on March 27.

4. $320,000, single-family home at 256 Blazing Star Drive

The single-family residence at 256 Blazing Star Drive in Minooka has new owners. The price was $320,000. The home was built in 2004 and has a living area of 1,720 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $186. The deal was finalized on March 26.

5. $295,000, single-family home at 1085 Fairview Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1085 Fairview Avenue in Morris. The price was $295,000. The house was built in 1965 and the living area totals 2,016 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $146. The transaction was completed on March 26.

6. $290,000, single-family home at 1559 Bluestem Lane

A 1,040-square-foot single-family residence at 1559 Bluestem Lane in Minooka has been sold. The total purchase price was $290,000, $279 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. The house features three bedrooms. The deal was closed on March 26.

7. $260,000, residential home at 310 Carriage Drive, Unit 312

A 2,560-square-foot residential property at 310 Carriage Drive, Unit 312 in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $260,000, $102 per square foot. The home was built in 1990. The transaction was completed on March 26.

8. $221,000, single-family home at 1441 Bluestem Lane

The single-family residence at 1441 Bluestem Lane in Minooka has new owners. The price was $221,000. The home was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,678 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $132. The house features three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 23.

9. $200,000, single-family home at 400 9th Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 400 9th Street in Mazon has been finalized. The price was $200,000. The home was built in 1974 and has a living area of 1,196 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $167. The deal was closed on March 25.

10. $150,000, rural residence at 3090 South Kinsman Road

A sale has been finalized for the rural residence at 3090 South Kinsman Road in Verona. The price was $150,000. The transaction was completed on March 26.

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