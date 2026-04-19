Downers Grove: Single-family home built in 1927 sells for $420,000

A 1,176-square-foot single-family house, built in 1927, has changed hands.

The home at 211 7th Street in Downers Grove was sold on March 27 for $420,000, or $357 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The property’s lot measures 6,098 square feet.

Other homes in Downers Grove have recently been sold nearby:

· In August 2025, a 2,502-square-foot single-family residence at 221 8th Street sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $240. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,666-square-foot single-family home at 5324 Cumnor Road, sold in February 2025, for $441,000, a price per square foot of $265.

· At 232 55th Street, in December 2025, a 1,635-square-foot single-family house was sold for $345,000, a price per square foot of $211.