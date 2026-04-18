Sale closed in Geneva: $760,000 for a single-family home

A 3,123-square-foot single-family house, built in 1995, has changed hands.

The house at 3440 Heartland Drive in Geneva was sold on April 2 for $760,000, or $243 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features a parking spot for three cars. The property occupies a lot of 13,116 square feet.

These nearby homes in Geneva have also recently been sold:

· At 3460 Pheasant Court, in May 2025, a 2,970-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $685,000, a price per square foot of $231. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,903-square-foot single-family home at 150 Westhaven Circle, sold in July 2025, for $727,500, a price per square foot of $251. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 3,006-square-foot single-family residence at 190 Planters Row sold for $851,000, a price per square foot of $283. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.