What can $350,000 buy you in Kendall County, April 6-12?

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kendall County, here’s what sold for $350,000 or under in the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $327,000

In February, a single-family residence, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms located at 415 North West Street, Plano, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,314 square feet, was built in 2003 and was sold for $327,000, which calculates to $249 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 3,920 square feet. The deal was closed on Feb. 13.

2. $313,000

Situated at 40 Chatham Place, Montgomery, this single-family home, with two bedrooms and one bathroom, was sold in March for a price of $313,000, translating to $284 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1960, offers a living area of 1,104 square feet and sits on a 9,583-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on March 30.

3. $310,000

At $310,000 ($238 per square foot), the single-family house located at 74 Paddock Street, Montgomery, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. This property, built in 1971, provides 1,300 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and one bathroom, and sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on April 1.

4. $300,000

Priced at $300,000 (equivalent to $210 per square foot), this single-family home, constructed in 2004 and situated at 4124 Dobbins Street, Plano, was sold in March. The home spans 1,427 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The property comprises a 9,148-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on March 30.

5. $300,000

This single-family residence, featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 7630 Stonecrop Lane, Joliet, the house spans 1,284 square feet and was sold for $300,000, or $234 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 4,792-square-foot, and it was built in 2007. The deal was finalized on April 2.