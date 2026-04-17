Elgin man charged again – after 7 convictions for driving with a revoked license, records show

An Elgin man now faces a felony charge of driving with a suspended license – after seven previous convictions for the same offense, according to Kane County Sheriff’s reports and court records.

A deputy driving west on Interstate 90 in Gilberts at 2:18 a.m. April 15 was behind a 2026 silver Chrysler Town and Country minivan, according to reports.

The minivan had Wisconsin plates, but the owner’s insurance was canceled, so the deputy pulled the driver over, according to the report.

According to the report, the driver, Justin J. Taylor, 42, of Elgin, was not the minivan owner; he provided the deputy with a valid insurance card and an apparently invalid Wisconsin license.

Records showed that Taylor’s Illinois license was suspended Jan. 7, 2007, for DUI, according to the sheriff’s report.

Taylor has seven convictions for driving with a revoked license in Wisconsin from 2006 to 2016, according to the report. Taylor also has a warrant out of Jo Daviess County in Illinois for a failure to appear in court, according to authorities.

While at the jail, the deputy searched Taylor’s wallet and found two unknown substances wrapped in foil, according to the report.

“Justin stated his girlfriend is a witch and puts combinations of herbs together to carry around for good luck,” according to the report. “I brought the substances to the Sheriff’s Office to be tested for narcotics. The two substances both tested negative for meth, cocaine, PCP, heroin and all other opiates.”

Taylor now faces a Class 4 felony, punishable by one to three years in prison and fines up to $25,000, if convicted.

He was also charged with misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, records show.

Taylor was released from jail after two days in custody, records show.

His next court date is May 6.