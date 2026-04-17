What can $150,000 buy you in Lee County / Whiteside, April 6-12?

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Lee County / Whiteside, here’s what sold for $150,000 or under during the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $150,000

For a price tag of $150,000, the single-family home, located at 25326 Como Road, Sterling, changed hands in March. The property comprises a 1.9-acre lot. The transaction was completed on March 18.

2. $121,500

This condominium underwent a change of ownership in March. Located at 301 4th Street, Unit 4, Fulton, the home was sold for $121,500. The property sits on a lot measuring 0.8 acres. The deal was closed on March 23.

3. $112,500

At $112,500, the single-family residence located at 901 Oak Avenue, Sterling, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in March. The property sits on a 9,900-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on March 20.

4. $110,000

Priced at $110,000, this single-family house situated at 1122 15th Avenue, Fulton, was sold in March. The property comprises a 9,968-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on March 20.

5. $105,000

Situated at 708 Valley View Drive, Fulton, this condominium, was sold in March for a price of $105,000. The lot size is 0.5 acres. The deal was closed on March 18.