What $400,000 can buy you in Will County in the week of April 6

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Will County, here’s what sold for $400,000 or under over the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $400,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in March. Located at 4419 West Riverside Drive, Plainfield, the home spans 2,248 square feet and was sold for $400,000, or $178 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 6,388-square-foot, and it was built in 1992. The transaction was completed on March 25.

2. $395,000

Situated at 2417 Fleetwood Drive, Joliet, this single-family home, with four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, was sold in March for a price of $395,000. The property, constructed in 2007, sits on a 0.5-acre lot. The deal was closed on March 27.

3. $392,000

In March, a single-family house located at 164 South Palmer Drive, Bolingbrook, changed ownership. The property, covering 2,350 square feet, was built in 2002 and was sold for $392,000, which calculates to $167 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 9,375 square feet. The deal was finalized on March 27.

4. $384,000

Priced at $384,000 (equivalent to $215 per square foot), this single-family house, constructed in 1995 and situated at 308 Andrea Drive, Manhattan, was sold in March. The house spans 1,790 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The property comprises a 13,860-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on March 26.

5. $380,000

For a price tag of $380,000 ($235 per square foot), the townhouse, built in 2000 and located at 3271 Cool Springs Court, Naperville, changed hands in March. The home spans 1,619 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 4,399-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on March 23.