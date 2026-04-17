What $400,000 can buy you in DuPage / Cook County, April 6 to 12

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of DuPage / Cook County, here’s what sold for $400,000 or under over the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $400,000

For a price tag of $400,000, the single-family residence, built in 1955 and located at 5212 North Lind Avenue, Chicago, changed hands in March. The home features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The property comprises a 3,750-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on March 31.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $400,000

This single-family house, featuring three bedrooms and one bathroom, underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 226 Quincy Court, Schaumburg, the house spans 1,385 square feet and was sold for $400,000, or $289 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring an 8,826-square-foot, and it was built in 1971. The deal was closed on April 1.

3. $400,000

At $400,000 ($131 per square foot), the townhouse located at 1120 Bluebell Lane, Bartlett, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in March. This property, built in 2025, provides 3,044 square feet of living space, featuring six bedrooms and four bathrooms, and sits on a 9,864-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on March 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $400,000

In March, a single-family home, with three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms located at 110 Travers Avenue, Wheaton, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,107 square feet, was built in 1956 and was sold for $400,000, which calculates to $361 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 11,326 square feet. The deal was closed on March 25.

5. $400,000

Priced at $400,000, this condominium, constructed in 1990 and situated at 2100 West Balmoral Avenue, Chicago, was sold in March. The property comprises a 1.6-acre lot. The transaction was completed on March 30.