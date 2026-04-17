What $350,000 or less gets you in Grundy County, April 6-12

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Grundy County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $350,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $320,000

At $320,000 ($186 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 256 Blazing Star Drive, Minooka, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in March. This property, built in 2004, provides 1,720 square feet of living space, and sits on a 9,583-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on March 26.

2. $295,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in March. Located at 1085 Fairview Avenue, Morris, the home spans 2,016 square feet and was sold for $295,000, or $146 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 13,504-square-foot, and it was built in 1965. The deal was closed on March 26.

3. $290,000

For a price tag of $290,000 ($279 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 2004 and located at 1559 Bluestem Lane, Minooka, changed hands in March. The house spans 1,040 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms. The property comprises a 10,019-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on March 26.

4. $260,000

In March, a residential property located at 310 Carriage Drive, Unit 312, Morris, changed ownership. The property, covering 2,560 square feet, was built in 1990 and was sold for $260,000, which calculates to $102 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 13,939 square feet. The transaction was completed on March 26.

5. $221,000

Situated at 1441 Bluestem Lane, Minooka, this single-family residence, with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, was sold in March for a price of $221,000, translating to $132 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2003, offers a living area of 1,678 square feet and sits on a 10,019-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on March 23.