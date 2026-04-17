What $300,000 or less gets you in DeKalb County in the week of April 6

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in DeKalb County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $300,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $298,000

Situated at 2123 Fairland Drive, Sycamore, this residential property, was sold in March for a price of $298,000. The lot size is 6,500 square feet. The transaction was completed on March 24.

2. $285,000

In March, a single-family house located at 2625 Coltonville Road, Unit 3644, Sycamore, changed ownership. The property was sold for $285,000. The lot size encompasses 0.7 acres. The deal was closed on March 26.

3. $285,000

At $285,000 ($160 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 176 Alfred Drive, Sycamore, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in March. This property, built in 1962, provides 1,776 square feet of living space, featuring four bedrooms and one bathroom, and sits on a 14,810-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on March 18.

4. $280,000

This single-family home underwent a change of ownership in March. Located at 404 South Stott Street, Genoa, the home was sold for $280,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 12,632 square feet. The deal was closed on March 26.

5. $275,000

Priced at $275,000, this residential property situated at 7579 Old State Road, Clare, was sold in February. The property comprises a 3.3-acre lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 9.