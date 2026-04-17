What $200,000 can buy you in La Salle County in the week of March 30

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of La Salle County, here’s what sold for $200,000 or under over the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $200,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in March. Located at 2560 East 259th Road, Peru, the home spans 2,044 square feet and was sold for $200,000, or $98 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 0.8-acre, and it was built in 1966. The transaction was completed on March 25.

2. $195,000

For a price tag of $195,000 ($117 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1966 and located at 460 River Street, Marseilles, changed hands in March. The house spans 1,666 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 0.5-acre lot. The deal was closed on March 20.

3. $157,500

Situated at 218 West 10th Street, Streator, this single-family residence, was sold in March for a price of $157,500, translating to $164 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1974, offers a living area of 960 square feet and sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on March 24.

4. $150,000

Priced at $150,000 (equivalent to $219 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1911 and situated at 1517 La Salle Street, Ottawa, was sold in March. The home spans 684 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 5,965-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on March 27.

5. $148,000

At $148,000 ($120 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 312 Walnut Street, Leonore, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in March. This property, built in 1952, provides 1,238 square feet of living space. The transaction was completed on March 16.