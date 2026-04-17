What $150,000 or less gets you in Kankakee County in the week of April 6

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Kankakee County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $150,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $150,000

At $150,000, the single-family residence located at 16725 East Terrace Drive, Momence, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in March. The property sits on a 0.9-acre lot. The deal was finalized on March 26.

2. $140,000

For a price tag of $140,000, the residential property, located at 323 North Illinois Avenue, Kankakee, changed hands in March. The property comprises a 6,525-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on March 18.

3. $135,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in March. Located at 1581 South 4th Avenue, Kankakee, the house was sold for $135,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 7,500 square feet. The deal was closed on March 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $115,000

Situated at 360 South Alma Avenue, Kankakee, this single-family residence, was sold in March for a price of $115,000. The lot size is 7,500 square feet. The deal was finalized on March 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $115,000

In March, a single-family residence located at 530 South Tanner Avenue, Kankakee, changed ownership. The property was sold for $115,000. The lot size encompasses 7,500 square feet. The transaction was completed on March 4.