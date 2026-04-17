Single-family home in Joliet goes for $373,000

A 2,332-square-foot single-family home, built in 2004, has changed hands.

The house at 2910 Bloomfield Drive in Joliet was sold on March 30 for $373,000, or $160 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 3,125 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been sold:

· At 2909 Clearview Court, in April 2025, a 2,277-square-foot single-family house was sold for $379,900, a price per square foot of $167. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,780-square-foot single-family residence at 905 Thorn Creek Drive, sold in October 2025, for $275,000, a price per square foot of $154.

· In March 2025, a 2,563-square-foot single-family house at 2816 Clearview Drive sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $146.