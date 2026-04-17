Morris Hospital receives health care commission accreditation

Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers recently received accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care following a three-day survey in February.

The accreditation reflects an organization’s commitment and dedication to meeting standards, facilitating a higher level of performance and patient care.

The commission’s accreditation includes Morris Hospital and the locations where the hospital provides services. The locations include the Radiation Therapy Center, physician specialty practices, the Ridge Road and Diamond-Coal City campuses, and the Channahon, Gardner, Mazon, Marseilles, Minooka, Morris, Newark, Ottawa, and Seneca health care centers. The survey is conducted every three years and participation is contingent on the Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The Accreditation Commission for Health Care four surveyors conduct a policies and practices review the hospitals compliance with 1,000 standards. The surveyors inspected and toured the hospital and off-campus locations, conducted patient, physician and staff interviews and reviewed patient records and personnel and credentialing files. The accreditation is in effect until Wednesday, April 25, 2029.

“We are incredibly proud of our entire team for achieving a highly successful survey,” Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers president and CEO Tom Dohm said in a news release. “During the exit conference, the surveyors told us that we have a ‘phenomenal’ hospital, ‘beautiful’ equipment, an ‘amazing’ scope of services, and ‘lovely’ colleagues who are doing an excellent job.”

“We couldn’t be more pleased, proud, and grateful for all the great work achieved by our team and the excellent care they provide for our patients and community every day,” Dohm also said in the news release.