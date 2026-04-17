Sale closed in Yorkville: $350,000 for a three-bedroom home

A 1,599-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2000, has changed hands.

The house at 1408 Chestnut Lane in Yorkville was sold on April 8 for $350,000, or $219 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 10,454-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Yorkville have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 1,591-square-foot single-family home at 1432 Chestnut Lane, sold in June 2025, for $340,000, a price per square foot of $214. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1387 Chestnut Lane, in January 2025, a 1,479-square-foot single-family house was sold for $232,000, a price per square foot of $157. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 1,100-square-foot single-family residence at 1334 Chestnut Circle sold for $255,000, a price per square foot of $232. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.