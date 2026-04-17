Sale closed in Elmhurst: $1.45 million for a residential home

A recently built residential property located at 547 North Myrtle Avenue in Elmhurst changed owners on March 27.

The 1,540-square-foot house, built in 2022, was sold for $1.45 million, or $942 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,761 square feet.

These nearby homes have also recently been sold:

· A 1,007-square-foot residential property at 332 North Fremont Avenue in Elmhurst, sold in August 2025, for $1.68 million, a price per square foot of $1,668.

· In September 2025, a 1,390-square-foot residential property at 374 North Highland Avenue in Elmhurst sold for $1.62 million, a price per square foot of $1,167.