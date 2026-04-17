Sale closed in Batavia: $850,000 for a single-family home

A 3,739-square-foot single-family home, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The home at 744 Alberosky Way in Batavia was sold on April 9 for $850,000, or $227 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached three-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 15,124 square feet.

Other homes in Batavia have recently been sold nearby:

· A 4,268-square-foot single-family house at 538 Lusted Lane, sold in February 2025, for $999,000, a price per square foot of $234.

· In June 2025, a 5,137-square-foot single-family residence at 2624 Barker Drive sold for $884,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· At 2918 Hapner Way, in January, a 3,875-square-foot single-family house was sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $219. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.