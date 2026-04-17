Ottawa: Single-family home sells for $275,000

The single-family residence located at 1131 Briar Court in Ottawa was sold on April 1, for $275,000, or $178 per square foot.

The house, built in 1988, has an interior space of 1,546 square feet. This is a single-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is situated on a lot spanning 11,761 square feet.

Other homes in Ottawa have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 1,088-square-foot single-family residence at 1112 Briarcrest Drive, sold in March 2025, for $185,000, a price per square foot of $170.

· In July 2025, a 1,152-square-foot single-family residence at 1102 Thornberry Court sold for $185,000, a price per square foot of $161.

· At 1200 Briarcrest Drive, in January 2025, a 1,120-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $143,000, a price per square foot of $128.