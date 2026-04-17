Orland Park: Single-family home goes for $1.12 million

A single-family home located at 13929 Fermoy Avenue in Orland Park changed owners on April 9.

The 4,319-square-foot home, built in 2004, was sold for $1.12 million, or $259 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for four cars. The property’s lot measures 14,749 square feet.

These nearby homes in Orland Park have also recently been purchased:

· In February, a 5,200-square-foot single-family house at 14000 Bunratty Drive sold for $1.55 million, a price per square foot of $298. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· A 3,107-square-foot single-family residence at 14061 Persimmon Drive, sold in October 2025, for $735,000, a price per square foot of $237. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 11028 Arbor Ridge Drive, in July 2025, a 4,103-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $195. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.