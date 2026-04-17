Joliet: Single-family home sells for $345,000

A single-family home located at 7001 Cornwall Drive in Joliet has a new owner since April 2.

The 1,264-square-foot house, built in 2006, was sold for $345,000, or $273 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 8,593 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been sold:

· At 6905 Cornwall Drive, in October 2025, a 1,809-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $340,000, a price per square foot of $188.

· A single-family house at 1310 Gilray Drive, sold in March, for $375,000, a price per square foot of $207.

· In September 2025, a 1,544-square-foot single-family residence at 1308 Cumberland Drive sold for $379,000, a price per square foot of $245.