Homes at or under $300,000 in McHenry County in the week of April 6

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in McHenry County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $300,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $300,000

In March, a single-family residence, with three bedrooms and one bathroom located at 926 Tappan Street, Woodstock, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,402 square feet, was built in 1912 and was sold for $300,000, which calculates to $214 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 7,405 square feet. The deal was finalized on March 23.

2. $300,000

Priced at $300,000 (equivalent to $234 per square foot), this residential property, constructed in 1988 and situated at 1906 Ozark Parkway, Algonquin, was sold in March. The house spans 1,280 square feet of living area, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 4,734-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on March 24.

3. $291,000

For a price tag of $291,000 ($156 per square foot), the residential property, built in 2001 and located at 10765 Cape Cod Lane, Huntley, changed hands in March. The home spans 1,870 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 2-acre lot. The transaction was completed on March 27.

4. $290,000

At $290,000 ($262 per square foot), the residential property located at 613 South Broadway Street, McHenry, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in March. This property, built in 1978, provides 1,106 square feet of living space, and sits on a 9,148-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on March 27.

5. $275,000

This residential property underwent a change of ownership in March. Located at 1704 Meadow Lane, McHenry, the home spans 1,028 square feet and was sold for $275,000, or $268 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 12,197-square-foot, and it was built in 1976. The deal was closed on March 26.