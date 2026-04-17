Hinsdale: Single-family home sells for $1.03 million

A 2,945-square-foot single-family home, built in 1956, has changed hands.

The home at 544 West 58th Place in Hinsdale was sold on March 26 for $1.03 million, or $348 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking spot for two cars. The property sits on a 14,810-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Hinsdale that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 3,722-square-foot single-family residence at 644 West 58th Street, sold in May 2025, for $1.28 million, a price per square foot of $343. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 5711 South Monroe Street, in June 2025, a 2,199-square-foot single-family house was sold for $765,000, a price per square foot of $348.

· In September 2025, a 1,720-square-foot single-family residence at 5616 South Monroe Street sold for $517,000, a price per square foot of $301.