Sale closed in Downers Grove: $1.36 million for a four-bedroom home

A single-family house located at 5220 Benton Avenue in Downers Grove changed owners on March 27.

The 3,619-square-foot house, built in 2005, was sold for $1.36 million, or $374 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers four parking spots. The property sits on an 11,761-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Downers Grove have recently changed hands nearby:

· In February 2025, a 1,656-square-foot single-family residence at 5224 Fairmount Avenue sold for $699,000, a price per square foot of $422.

· At 5134 Elmwood Avenue, in January, a 3,650-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1.4 million, a price per square foot of $384. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 4,590-square-foot single-family residence at 5253 Blodgett Avenue, sold in July 2025, for $1.73 million, a price per square foot of $376. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.