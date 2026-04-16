Sale closed in Dixon: $470,000 for a single-family home

A 2,196-square-foot single-family house, built in 2010, has changed hands.

The house at 7231 South Lost Nation Road in Dixon was sold on March 20 for $470,000, or $214 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property’s lot measures 5 acres.

These nearby homes in Dixon have also recently changed hands:

· In February 2025, a 2,375-square-foot single-family home at 822 South Lakewood Greens Drive sold for $305,000, a price per square foot of $128.

· A 1,840-square-foot single-family residence at 309 South Saddlewood Circle, sold in October 2025, for $327,500, a price per square foot of $178.

· At 606 South Slippery Rock Drive, in January, a 2,318-square-foot single-family home was sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $168.