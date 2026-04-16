Four-bedroom house sells for $585,000 in Oswego

The single-family house located at 314 Parker Place in Oswego was sold on April 7, for $585,000, or $226 per square foot.

The home, built in 2007, has an interior space of 2,593 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,583 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 213 Foster Drive, in January 2025, a 2,289-square-foot single-family home was sold for $449,000, a price per square foot of $196. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 2,834-square-foot single-family residence at 204 Chapin Way sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,415-square-foot single-family house at 412 Baker Court, sold in July 2025, for $471,500, a price per square foot of $195. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.