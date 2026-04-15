Single-family home sells in Barrington for $1.31 million

A 2,800-square-foot single-family house, built in 1934, has changed hands.

The house at 361 South Bateman Circle in Barrington was sold on April 3 for $1.31 million, or $468 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and a cooling system. Additionally, the building features a detached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6 acres.

Other homes in Barrington have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 1 South Far Hills Road, in July 2025, a 4,589-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1.43 million, a price per square foot of $311. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· A 5,130-square-foot single-family residence at 374 North Bateman Circle, sold in February 2025, for $950,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 2,756-square-foot single-family house at 6 South Crawling Stone Road sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $239. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.