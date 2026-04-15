Single-family home sells for $915,000 in South Barrington

A single-family residence located at 3 Denali Court in South Barrington changed owners on April 3.

The 2,168-square-foot home, built in 2015, was sold for $915,000, or $422 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 8,842 square feet.

Other homes in South Barrington have recently changed hands nearby:

· In November 2025, a 2,393-square-foot single-family house at 1 Joshua Court sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $334. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 9 Chaco Court, in August 2025, a 2,531-square-foot single-family home was sold for $900,000, a price per square foot of $356. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 2,393-square-foot single-family home at 21 Bighorn Court, Unit 130, sold in July 2025, for $859,000, a price per square foot of $359. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.