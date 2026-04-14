Single-family home sells for $732,000 in North Aurora

The single-family residence located at 3S791 Terrace Drive in North Aurora was sold on April 6. The purchase price was $732,000.

Other homes in North Aurora that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 2,332-square-foot single-family home at 2856 Mc duffee Circle, sold in April 2025, for $450,000, a price per square foot of $193. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2817 Bauer Road, in July 2025, a 3,125-square-foot single-family house was sold for $528,000, a price per square foot of $169. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 3,023-square-foot single-family house at 332 Western Drive sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $225.